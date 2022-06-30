An Ellisville woman was killed when the car she was driving and an 18-wheeler were in a head-on collision Thursday morning on Moselle-Seminary Road. Brenda Carlisle-Guinn, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Nissan Altima she was driving and a tractor-trailer that was driven by 44-year-old Tomeka Luckett of Carthage collided in a sharp curve near Southern Hens just after 6 a.m. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department worked the accident along with volunteer firefighters from Moselle and other area departments. Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall also responded and family notifications have been made, he said. Look for more in Saturday’s edition.
