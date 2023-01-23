An elderly man who shot his son in the stomach on Friday may have been acting in self-defense, investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department determined.
James Jordan Sr., who turns 77 this week, was released pending going before a grand jury after he told investigators what happened at his residence on Currie Road just after noon.
His son James Jordan Jr., 50, “is on dope and came to the house in a hostile manner,” according to the initial report. The son has threatened to hurt his father “on several occasions,” and on this day, he “bowed up to him,” and the father told deputies he could not fight the younger man “due to his age and health,” the report continued.
The father admitted to firing a single round from a handgun into his son’s stomach because he was “in fear of his well-being,” then called law enforcement.
Jordan Jr. was lying in the front yard bleeding when deputies and emergency medical responders from Powers arrived on the scene. EMServ Ambulance transported him to South Central Regional Medical Center with what was described as a serious gunshot wound.
The father was questioned on the scene but not taken into custody. The case has been turned over to the district attorney’s office to be presented to a grand jury, which will determine if he will be charged with a crime.
