Pair suspected in shootout with law, at least 3 stolen vehicles
A Jones County father and teenage son have been arrested after being implicated in what is being described as a “multi-state crime spree,” according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
David Williams Sr., 46, and David Williams Jr., 17, were arrested in different states after being implicated in crimes across the South, starting in Jones County in late September, when the elder Williams was accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing to Jasper County. The Bay Springs Police Department pursued Williams, who crashed the vehicle, fled on foot and eluded capture.
“David Williams Sr. is an ex-con who now has a long list of jurisdictions waiting in line to arrest him for crimes allegedly committed,” JCSD Investigator Reuben Bishop said.
In early October, the father and son were implicated in the theft of a vehicle on Reedy Creek Road in the Sharon Community. The stolen vehicle was found abandoned in Cullman, Ala. The duo then reportedly stole another vehicle in Dodge City, Ala., and fled to South Carolina, where authorities suspect them of committing more crimes.
The Williams men then drove to Minor Hill, Tenn., where law enforcement officers stopped the stolen vehicle they were in and captured the 17-year-old. The father fled on foot and then stole yet another vehicle, according to reports. David Williams Sr. made it to Indiana where he was arrested by law enforcement officers for possession of a stolen vehicle, fake identification and possession of methamphetamine.
He is incarcerated in the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Indiana. Additional charges for both are pending in both Georgia and Louisiana where the allegations include a shootout with deputies before the suspects escaped.
Both father and son have a litany of jurisdictions with criminal complaints listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.
“It’s a miracle no one was hurt or killed by this pair during their crime spree across the South,” JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter said. “Why a father would include his own son in a series of crimes is beyond me.”
