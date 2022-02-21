The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased since Jan. 1 from Family Dollar stores in Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Tennessee may be unsafe for consumers.
The products that were affected originated from the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Ark., where an FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could have caused many of the products to become contaminated. The FDA is working with the company to initiate a voluntary recall of the affected products.
Some examples of those products include human foods (including dietary supplements, vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements), cosmetics (skincare products, baby oils, lipsticks, shampoos, baby wipes), animal foods (kibble, pet treats, wild bird seed), medical devices (feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens-cleaning solutions, bandages, nasal-care products) and over-the-counter medications (pain medicine, eye drops, etc.
Consumers are advised not to use and to contact the company regarding affected products. The agency is advising that all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements, regardless of packaging, be discarded. Food in non-permeable packaging (such as undamaged glass or all-metal cans) may be suitable for use if thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Consumers should wash their hands immediately after handling any products from the affected Family Dollar stores.
Consumers who recently purchased affected products should contact a health-care professional if they have health concerns after using or handling products. Rodent contamination may cause salmonella and infectious diseases, which may pose the greatest risk to infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and immunocompromised people.
Following a consumer complaint, the FDA began an investigation of the Family Dollar distribution facility in West Memphis in January 2022. Family Dollar ceased distribution of products within days of the FDA inspection team’s arrival and the inspection concluded on Feb. 11. Conditions observed during the inspection included live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination.
More than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered from the facility following a fumigation at the facility in January 2022. Additionally, a review of the company’s internal records also indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between March 29 and Sep. 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.