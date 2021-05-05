Ruling: No merit to complaints about leaks to paper, improper arrest; 86-hour confinement ‘problematic’
•
All but one of the complaints Greg Burroughs made in a lawsuit against the Laurel Police Department and the city were dismissed by the federal judge who’s hearing the case.
Burroughs’ claim that police officers leaked information to the Leader-Call that led to him being indicted and charged in the June 2017 shooting death of 23-year-old girlfriend Katherine Sinclair was one of the complaints that lacked merit, U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel ruled in a motion for summary judgment. The city is being defended by attorneys Brett Robinson and Chris McDaniel in a lawsuit that was filed by Hattiesburg attorney Daniel Waide on behalf of Burroughs. They were seeking unspecified damages, claiming that his Constitutional rights were violated and his reputation in the community ruined.
Burroughs’ complaint that he was detained by police for too long with no probable cause was the only one with merit, according to the ruling.
"We are pleased with the court's decision dismissing the overwhelming majority of the case," McDaniel said. "The City of Laurel and its police department have been vindicated, and we are confident we will prevail on the remaining claim."
The Leader-Call cited confidential sources in numerous articles about the investigation, “(including) information not known to the public,” McNeel wrote in the ruling. “Many of the details in the articles are undisputedly accurate, while some others are misleading.”
The paper reported that Burroughs failed a polygraph test on the night of the shooting, and Burroughs accused LPD officer Josh Welch and LPD Investigator Michael Reaves of “leaking” that information to the paper. In depositions, both denied divulging the polygraph results to the Leader-Call.
On Aug. 26, Burroughs’ attorney deposed Leader-Call editor Mark Thornton, and he refused to reveal his sources in any of the stories. Waide then filed a motion asking the court to force Thornton to tell where his information came from. Thornton “must be compelled to identify the sources he utilized in writing stories about the investigation which led to Mr. Burroughs’ indictment,” Waide wrote. The court denied his motion to compel testimony.
When Burroughs was deposed, he admitted that he had no idea who provided the information to the media. He did, however, claim that the officers were liable for the “damaging statements published in The Laurel Leader-Call” because they “anonymously leaked information ‘to taint the jury pool and worsen (his) legal plight in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment,” which provides equal protection under the law.
But Burroughs “cannot identify a single ‘concrete, false factual assertion’ made by either Officer Welch or Officer Reaves to a member of the press (or to anyone at all),” the ruling continued. “Burroughs repeatedly claims that the Laurel Leader-Call printed ‘half-truths’ that are ‘whole lies.’ This assertion does not advance Burroughs’ legal theory against the officers.”
The judge also shot down Burroughs’ assertion that Welch leaked the results of the failed polygraph because no one else initially knew about it.
“This speculative argument leads to two dead ends,” McNeel wrote.
“First, Burroughs undisputedly failed the polygraph. So even if the police officers did tell the press that Burroughs failed the polygraph exam, the assertion would not rise to the level of a ‘concrete, false factual assertion.'
“Second, there is simply no evidence in the record indication that either Officer Welch or Officer Reaves leaked such information. Both officers denied doing so under oath, and they denied having any knowledge of anyone who did.”
The ruling also referred to the deposition of District Attorney Tony Buckley, who noted that the failed polygraph was reported in the paper nearly two months after the fact. By that time, attorneys representing Burroughs, attorneys representing the Sinclair family, members of the Burroughs family and staff in the DA’s office knew Burroughs had failed the lie-detector test, and any of them could have “leaked it to the paper.”
The claim that Reaves falsely arrested Burroughs on the night of the shooting was also denied.
“Burroughs incorrectly asserts that the failed polygraph test was the only piece of evidence supporting probable cause … (but) the undisputed facts reveal that the officers had other evidence supporting probable cause at that time,” according to the ruling.
The judge outlined some of that evidence, including the fact that Sinclair had no clothes on from the waist down and no shoes when she was found in the driver’s seat of her car in Burroughs’ garage. He also noted that there were marks on the trunk of Sinclair’s car, “which could indicate that the garage door was closed on her car.” Burroughs told police that the vehicle was in reverse at the time of the shooting, “but the immediately available evidence did not necessarily align with his version of events.” The grand jurors “found the conflicting evidence so compelling,” the judge wrote, they listed that as one of the primary reasons for indicting Burroughs of manslaughter in October.
Burroughs’ claims that Reaves didn’t do proper tests on the gun and that Welch’s polygraph test wasn’t legitimate also had no merit, the judge ruled. The judge also shot down his claim that the city failed to properly train the officers. “Burroughs has failed to put forward facts showing he was harmed by a clearly established constitutional violation concerning the polygraph or any alleged leaks to the press.”
The judge concluded that Welch and Reaves are “entitled to qualified immunity” on all of those claims and that “there is no municipal liability for Defendant City of Laurel.” Reaves is not entitled to immunity on the claim concerning the promptness requirement for a determination of probable cause before a neutral judge, McNeel wrote.
Burroughs was held at the LPD headquarters and the Jones County Adult Detention Center for 86 hours without being charged after the shooting, and that part of the complaint is problematic, the judge wrote. The state “has the burden of proving reasonableness by showing that an emergency or extraordinary circumstance existed to justify detaining him without providing access to a neutral judge.”
There are “conflicting and unpersuasive arguments” to support the LPD’s reason for Burroughs’ extended confinement, according to the ruling. “They assert that courts were not open during the weekend, so a judge was unavailable until Monday morning … (but) Reaves did access a judge during Burroughs’ confinement to secure search warrants” for his residence.
The LPD noted that the judge who would have heard the case under normal circumstances was Kyle Robertson, who was Burroughs’ close friend and Sinclair’s uncle. That explains why Burroughs didn’t appear before a judge the next morning, but it “fails to explain why (Reaves) did not try to get Burroughs before a neutral judge at any point during his nearly four-day confinement,” the judge wrote.
In their depositions, Reaves said that Buckley told him he could continue to hold Burroughs, but Buckley said he did not give the police “a directive to do so” and that his opinion was “based on the information I had.”
Another factor complicating that matter was Burroughs’ family and friends cleaning up the garage where Sinclair was found with the gunshot to her head. Buckley said in his deposition that he was “concerned about destruction of evidence falls short, as well,” the judge ruled. “The facts reveal that Burroughs’ family either had cleaned, or were in the process of cleaning, the house and garage. And Burroughs has asserted, without dispute, that the police are the ones who authorized the cleanup.”
The state and federal benchmark for “unreasonable delay” is 48 hours, the judge wrote, and the police should have provided “a prompt probable cause determination before a neutral judge.”
A Franklin County jury found Burroughs not guilty of manslaughter. Sinclair’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Burroughs, and that case has yet to be heard in Jones County Circuit Court. Judge Dal Williamson granted a change-of-venue motion by the defendant for the civil case just as he did in the criminal trial. It will be tried in Neshoba County, possibly this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.