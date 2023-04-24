A Hattiesburg man is facing a felony charge after being accused of filming what was supposed to be an intimate moment with his girlfriend without her knowledge.
Kenneth Adams, 55, was charged with photographing or filming another without permission where there is an expectation of privacy and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Judge Travis Haynes set his bond at $10,000. Adams has since posted bond and been released from jail.
Ellisville police arrested Adams on Wednesday after an unidentified woman filed a sworn statement indicating that she consented to having sex with him, but not to being filmed or photographed while doing it. No details about how she learned of the unwanted images were provided.
Ellisville police responded to the complaint at approximately 10:30 p.m. at the woman’s residence the previous Saturday. She went to the EPD last week to file the affidavit that led to Adams’ arrest. The investigation continues, EPD officials said.
