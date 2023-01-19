Powe, who starred at Ole Miss, faces kidnapping charge, released on $100K bond
A former football star from Wayne County is facing a holding penalty that’s much more serious than any he was flagged for in the NFL or at Ole Miss.
Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna and a California man who runs a marijuana company were charged with kidnapping in a case that started in Laurel and wound up in Ridgeland.
Powe and Gavin Bates, 35, of Roseville, Calif., are accused of kidnapping Bryce Mathis, president and founder of Mississippi-based medical marijuana company Endless Holdings from Wells Drugs in Laurel and taking him to a Ridgeland bank, where he was forced to withdraw money, officials said.
Mathis went with Powe and Bates on his own, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said, adding that no calls were made to the LPD suggesting that the victim was being kidnapped.
“Apparently, between the time that he got into the car and the time that they made it to Ridgeland, the victim must have changed his mind about his willingness to be in the situation,” Cox said. “Everything did point to him leaving the scene amicably.”
The Ridgeland Police Department reportedly received a phone call from Chase Bank, and Mathis told officers that he was kidnapped in Laurel and taken to the bank to withdraw money against his will.
Mathis identified the men who took him as Powe and Bates, who were still at the scene and arrested by RPD officers.
Both men were charged with one count of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Bates was additionally charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. Powe and Bates each were given $100,000 bonds that they posted on Tuesday afternoon. Both suspects had to surrender their passports and were ordered not to leave the state.
Powe and Bates were reportedly connected to Mathis through an investment in Mathis’ medical marijuana venture.
Both suspects have waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will go straight to a grand jury, officials said.
Mathis is safe, investigators with Ridgeland PD reported.
Kidnapping can carry a penalty of up to life in prison.
Powe was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft after three seasons at Ole Miss. He spent two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and one season with the Houston Texans. He played in 27 NFL games and recorded 18 tackles, according to ESPN.
