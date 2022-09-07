Two local women died of what were believed to be fentanyl overdoses in a two-day stretch last week.
Stephanie Walters, 38, of Moselle was pronounced dead at a residence on Vineyard Loop in Moselle on Tuesday morning, and Sandra Craft, 60, of Laurel was pronounced dead at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel on Thursday afternoon, Coroner Burl Hall said.
“We’re seeing a lot of these, and most are fentanyl,” Hall said, but there are no statistics that show the number of suspected overdose deaths in recent months. “It’s the biggest, worst drug out there, for sure. It will take you out.”
Most local first-responders carry nasal Narcan to help revive those who have overdosed on opioids, but also to protect themselves because exposure through skin contact can be dangerous for them, too.
Walters reportedly had six doses of Narcan but still passed away, and there were children at the residence when first-responders arrived there, sources familiar with the incident said. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call along with a Moselle volunteer emergency medical responder and EMServ Ambulance.
The substance she used field-tested positive for fentanyl, the JCSD reported. In addition to Narcan, CPR and rescue breathing were attempted on the patient, to no avail.
“Illegal narcotics, fentanyl in particular, are killing people across America,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “If you are addicted to illegal narcotics, please get help from an organization that specializes in addiction recovery. Get help before this mess kills you.”
