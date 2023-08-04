A Laurel man is behind bars after he was accused of dealing drugs from a home on First Avenue.
John Gage, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after investigators with the Laurel Police Department found 18 grams of fentanyl when executing a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of 1st Avenue on Tuesday, according to a press release from Chief Tommy Cox.
Gage is facing an enhanced sentence for dealing drugs within 1,500 feet of a church. He made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday, and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $5,000. Gage remained in the Jones County Adult Detention Center as of Friday morning.
Cox thanked the “citizens who stepped forward to provide information about the activity in their neighborhood” that led to Gage’s arrest.
Investigator Michelle Howell is in charge of the case. Anyone with information about this case or any other criminal activity in the city is asked to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
