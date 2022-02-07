A fiery crash that was intensified by a firearm’s exploding ammunition kept volunteer firefighters on the scene for three hours in the pre-dawn hours Sunday on Highway 84 East. The vehicle was on its side and engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived, and they didn’t know if anyone was trapped inside. When they began trying to extinguish the flames, ammo began blowing up. No victims were found inside the vehicle, but it was later learned that a man had been transported to a hospital by private vehicle for medical care. His identity and condition were not known. “Given the crash damage to the vehicle, it’s amazing he survived,” said Lance Chancellor of Powers Fire & Rescue. Volunteers from M&M, Powers and Rustin responded, along with EMServ Ambulance, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash. The wreck was reported just after 2 a.m., and volunteers cleared the scene at 5 a.m., after the gathering of investigative information and vehicle-recovery operations were completed. A burned AR-15-style weapon was recovered from the vehicle. The crash occurred on the eastbound side of the highway, a few hundred yards from Holifield Road, where a fatal wreck took place last week.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
