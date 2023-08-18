Investigators from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department have made a fifth arrest in a rash of thefts of multiple ATVs and motorcycles across the county.
Kahmaree Brown, 18, of Sandersville, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
“We continue to pursue leads, and more arrests are certainly possible in these cases,” JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
Four suspects — Quartarious Wilson, 28, Kevin Palmer, 23, and Antwune Washington, 20, all of Laurel, and Macon Walters, 20, of Ovett — had their bonds set at $10,000 by Judge Travis Haynes. Palmer, Washington and Wilson have already bailed out of jail. Walters, who was charged with accessory, remained behind bars on Friday morning.
Two suspects in a rash of recent auto burglaries — Eric Drummond, 19, and Glendarrius Traylor, 19, both of Laurel — have also been released from jail on $10,000 bond. An unidentified 17-year-old suspect’s charges were handled in youth court, so the outcome was not a matter of public record.
“Our investigation has been in full-court press mode since these thefts began,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are far from done so expect more news to come on these investigations. The crime victims deserve to see justice prevail and that’s what we are striving to accomplish.”
In a separate matter, 53-year-old George Shirley of Ovett remains behind bars after being charged with domestic aggravated assault after being accused of shooting at his wife and another woman while violating an order of protection for the fourth time in a 10-day span, according to reports. Haynes set Shirley’s bond at $101,500.
