A man was arrested at Walmart in Laurel after a fight broke out at the store and at least one gun was visible Friday at about 2:30 p.m. Reports of there being an active shooter inside the store were unfounded, Laurel police Deputy Chief Earl Reed said.
"There is no danger to the community and no danger to Walmart," Reed said.
Two victims were taken to Laurel police headquarters, Reed said.
One of the men involved in the fight is still on the loose, Reed said, but there is no danger to shoppers at the store.
Read more as details become available at www.leader-call.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.