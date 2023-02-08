Moselle man faces felony charge
•
A middle-aged Moselle man is behind bars after terrorizing his mother, then leading law enforcement on a chase that led to him being taken into custody and facing several charges Tuesday.
Darrin Everett, 54, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, failure to yield to blue lights, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were called three times on domestic-disturbance reports to his mother’s house on Delk Road that morning. The third time, it was reported that he had a knife and had taken his mother’s Toyota Camry.
While deputies were talking to her, he drove up and reportedly refused their commands to get out of the vehicle, speeding off to Eatonville Road and the Evelyn Gandy Parkway while three JCSD units gave chase and were joined by Forrest County deputies and Petal police officers. They were all able to “box in” the Camry on a bridge near the intersection of Highway 11 and take Everett into custody. An MDOT traffic camera on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway captured the pursuit and the suspect vehicle being stopped.
JCSD narcotics agents found methamphetamine and marijuana in Everett’s possession, and he was charged for that.
He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center to await his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
