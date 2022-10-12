Accused molester Hodge kills self after Day 1 of trial
The trial of an Ovett man who was accused of sexually abusing a young family member came to an abrupt conclusion when he committed suicide on the night before the case was set to conclude.
Kenneth Randall Hodge, 57, was pronounced dead of an apparent self-inflicted shot from a .22 rifle in a shed outside his home on Tiger Creek Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.
A few hours earlier, he was on the witness stand in Jones County Circuit Court to testify in his own defense. He was arrested in 2019 for sexual battery of a young girl who came to live with him and his wife with two siblings after their mother went to prison for methamphetamine use. He was out on bond from jail as his trial started Tuesday.
Jurors arrived in the courtroom Wednesday morning expecting to hear closing arguments from prosecutor Kristen Martin and public defender Cruz Gray. Instead, Judge Dal Williamson delivered the shocking news.
“The defendant took his life last night,” he said, noting that it was the first time in his eight years on the bench something like that had happened. “It’s an unfortunate thing. Draw whatever conclusion you want from that.”
After dismissing the jury, the judge asked to meet with the young accuser, who testified a little while before Hodge on Tuesday.
“This was a difficult case,” he said before going into his chambers with the victim, her family and prosecutors. “This 16-year-old girl badly needed justice.”
They were all “in shock,” Martin said. “This is a lot to process. She just knows that she told the truth. She’s a smart kid. I would’ve preferred the outcome of a trial, but he made his decision.”
The young accuser, now 16 and in 11th grade, told jurors that she was a little girl when he touched her private parts with his hand and mouth during walks in the woods, in the bathroom and her bedroom. It happened on several occasions, she said. She recalled a specific time that she was “watching Disney movies” in her bedroom when it happened. It all left her with “a dirty feeling ... I wanted to throw up,” she testified.
She didn’t report the abuse until years later, she said, because she knew that Hodge’s wife “wouldn’t believe me, and obviously she doesn’t,” and she didn’t want to disturb the most stable living situation she and her siblings had been in. She didn’t tell her mom because “I knew she would feel guilty,” she testified. “The bottom line is, it’s no one’s fault but his.”
Martin said she hopes the teen has that same clarity about her family member’s suicide.
“I just hope she can move forward,” Martin said.
The young accuser testified that she overdosed on prescription medication she was taking for depression and anxiety, was hospitalized, then went into a mental-health facility for a couple of weeks. She was having nightmares and finally told her older sister what had happened, and her older sister told their mother.
The accuser’s mother testified that she “lost her mind” after getting the news in June 2019. She loaded a gun, went to her daughter — who was at her father’s house at the time — and her daughter told her it was true. The mother then went to the Hodges’ mobile home on Charlie Green Road, “kicked in the door and asked did he hurt her … and he just smiled and said, ‘Well, no.’”
She admitted to “jumping on him” before being pulled away by family members and said she broke her hand in three places. She faced assault charges that were later dismissed, she said, but they went to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and started the process of filing charges against Hodge. The young accuser went through a forensic interview with a child specialist, who confirmed her claims, and Hodge was arrested. Jurors saw the video of that interview.
Hodge and his wife Julie testified that family members — including the accuser’s mother — were “always throwing away their young’uns” to live with them because of drugs. But he broke his back and his wife had a stroke and “I made her send the young ’uns home,” he said. “I can’t take care of young’uns; I can’t take care of myself.”
His wife testified that in the time the children lived with them, from September 2009 to December 2010, her husband was never alone with any of them. Martin questioned her contention that they always went everywhere together after it was noted that Hodge was in a wheelchair then had to use a walker after a mobile home fell on him and broke his back. She insisted that her husband didn’t do what he was accused of.
“He wouldn’t do that. He was never alone with her. I don’t know where this is coming from,” the defendant’s wife testified Tuesday afternoon.
The accuser’s mother was like a daughter to her, she said, but she described the accuser as “rebellious.” She said that the young girl had accused another uncle of doing similar things, but Child Protective Services didn’t find merit in those claims. The young accuser denied making that allegation against another uncle when Gray questioned her about it.
Hodge testified that there was always “a whole bunch of chaos,” but he just tried to “keep to myself.” He said that he “gave in” and let kids stay with them while their parents were “trying to get their life together,” but they kept returning to drugs and dropping the children back off with them. “I got tired of it.”
He and his wife — both of whom were on disability and receiving benefits for keeping the children — suggested that the charges came about because the mother was trying to get back at them.
Martin asked why they would wait nine years later to do that.
“They’re always putting their young ’uns up to lie, then they throw ’em away,” Hodge said.
The young accuser testified that the relationship with her mother — who has “been clean” for four years — “is the best it’s ever been now.”
Hodge was also indicted for sexual battery of the family member’s younger sister and was supposed to go to trial for that, too.
