A second fire in four months at Howard Industries was caused by oil that was leaking from a transformer when it was placed in an oven inside the plant at 3225 Pendorff Road, according to Laurel Fire Department officials.
The LFD sent three engines to the call just before noon on Tuesday, under Battalion Chief Robby McLaurin, the LFD reported in a press release about the incident.
The fire was in the “oven section” of the plant and all three LFD crews began “aggressively attacking the fire.” The flames were extinguished after about 35 minutes and there was “extensive damage to the oven,” but no injuries reported by Howard Industries or the LFD.
The cause was “due to an oil-filled tank (transformer) leaking oil and being placed in a super-high heated oven,” according to the press release.
LFD Chief Leo Brown commended all of the responding crews “for an excellent job in responding to this scene and extinguishing the fire.”
All units returned to their stations at about 1 p.m., after a little more than an hour on the scene.
At the end of April, there was a paint booth/oven fire at the same plant and it took approximately three hours to extinguish. One employee was reportedly treated for smoke inhalation in that incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.