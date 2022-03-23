A house at 820 South 6th Ave. in Laurel suffered catastrophic damage in an early-morning fire Wednesday.
The Laurel Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly after 3:30 a.m. and, upon arrival, found the home engulfed in flames. Twelve firefighters performed a defensive attack from the home’s exterior.
The fire was extinguished in about an hour, LFD Chief Leo Brown said.
The home was vacant but did have active electricity and gas, Brown said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
