A Laurel home was destroyed, but no injuries were reported in a devastating fire on Tuesday night.
The Laurel Fire Department was dispatched to 515 Arco Lane just after 9 p.m., and the first unit on the scene reported heavy flames coming from the front of the home and side windows. The occupants of the home managed to
escape and firefighters from four engine companies, under the direction of
Battalion Chief Tommie Ferguson, attacked the flames and had them extinguished in about an hour.
No occupants nor fire personnel were injured, according to the report from Chief Leo Brown. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
