One of Jones County’s most beloved eateries caught fire early on Valentine’s Day.
Three generations of owners stood around the rubble of Mr. T’s Dairy Bar Restaurant & Grill on Monday morning as firefighters put out the flames of the building that burned to the ground on Highway 84 West in the Calhoun Community.
“We were just shocked,” said Regan Barnes, co-owner of Mr. T’s Drive Inn with her husband Wesley Barnes. “It’s a third-generation, family-owned restaurant. It’s a monumental thing for the community.”
The owners arrived at the scene just after the blaze was reported around 5 a.m. Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene to find the restaurant engulfed in flames. The building was a total loss and suffered massive structural damage. Firefighters battled the flames for more than three hours.
Claudette and Mike Nelson purchased the restaurant that used to house Bynum’s from Tommy Bynum.
“We purchased it in 1995,” Mrs. Nelson said. “The building has been here for more than 60 years.”
From there, the restaurant was passed to their daughter and her husband Tracy and Kenny Pierce and then the Barnes family. The restaurant served hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken-strip platters, po-boys, ice cream and more.
“I know a lot of people are going to miss this place,” Barnes said. “There’s a lot of memories tied to the restaurant. It’s been a community staple.”
Pleasant Ridge, Hebron, Soso, Shady Grove, Sharon and Powers volunteer fire departments and Laurel Fire Department responded to the scene to assist. No injuries were reported related to the fire, and Jones County Sheriff’s Department will be investigating the cause of the blaze, along with the State Fire Marshal.
Mrs. Barnes said that the family is not sure what they are going to do yet as far as plans to rebuild the restaurant.
“We have received so much support from the community,” Mrs. Barnes said.
A GoFundMe was started by family friend Carly Moffet to rebuild Mr. T’s online at https://bit.ly/3gMQ8HD.a
