Fire on Church Drive.

A Beat 3 employee who was passing by saw and reported a house on fire, but it was already engulfed in flames with the roof falling in when the first volunteer firefighters arrived around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters from Powers, M&M and Glade responded to the fire at 164 Church Drive. The single-story brick home is owned by Sanford Jones and was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire, so no one was home at the time, according to reports. No injuries were reported. Dixie Electric also responded.
