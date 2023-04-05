One drug-abusing defendant was hopped up on fried chicken and another was just fried when they appeared in Jones County Circuit Court this week.
Shawn White, 41, of Laurel fell asleep in his seat in the courtroom before he could go before Judge Dal Williamson and plead guilty to possession of fentanyl. He had to spend two nights in jail to “sober up” before coming back to court and getting ordered to serve three years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Falling asleep in his seat is the same thing that led to his arrest two years ago.
Laurel police found him passed out in his Toyota pickup in a carwash bay at 16th Avenue and Bush Dairy Road in March 2021, District Attorney Brad Thompson said.
“They could tell he was under the influence of something,” he said. “His speech was slurred, he kept nodding off and he was unresponsive to questions.”
That led to the discovery of a syringe and 14 dosage units of what was first believed to be Oxycodone in his truck, but state crime lab tests showed it was fentanyl. He purchased the pills outside a nearby convenience store, believing they were Percocet. He bought 20 at $5 each, so it was believed that he’d taken six before police found him.
“You’re lucky to be alive,” Williamson said, and White agreed.
White told the judge that he was homeless at the time and “sleeping in my truck anywhere I could,” adding, “I was addicted to opiates.”
White was out on bond while awaiting his plea hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday. When he was awakened in the courtroom then, he blurted out something as another proceeding was under way and he appeared to be disoriented. An officer took him into custody and placed him in a back room with prisoners. He reportedly said that he “taken something for depression and anxiety” before coming to court.
One of the standard questions the judge asks all defendants before he will accept a plea agreement is if they are under the influence of any substances or medications that would affect their judgment. But it was evident that White was under the influence of something even before his name was called, which is why the judge ordered that he be taken to the jail to stay until the next plea-hearing day.
“He’s been in jail over 48 hours now, he’s clean and sober and understands what’s going on,” public defender Patrick Pacific said when the judge got to that question on Thursday.
White said that being incarcerated will “hopefully help” him kick his addiction. He said that he has done construction work and worked for a tree service in the past, but he “doesn’t really have a plan” for what to do when he’s released from prison.
Williamson suggested that he come up with one.
“You need to change your life,” he said, “or you’re not going to live to be an old man.”
White was facing a maximum sentence of eight years in prison. In addition to the prison time, he was also ordered to spend two years on post-release supervision under MDOC, to pay $1,927.50 in court fees and to participate in the court’s community service program.
Adrian K. Craft, 49, of Laurel began laughing when he stood before the judge.
“I’ve got a full stomach ... we had fried chicken” at the Jones County Adult Detention Center the previous day, he said when asked why he was so happy.
And Craft was still smiling after he pleaded guilty to possession of morphine with intent to distribute and ordered to serve three years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections — a sentence that is supposed to be served day-for-day, with no chance for early release since he is a habitual offender.
“I’m just ready to go on and get it over with, then change the people I hang around with,” he said.
Craft was arrested by Laurel police in December 2020 after they responded to a call of a domestic dispute outside a business on South 16th Avenue. When police arrived, the woman identified Craft as the suspect and police went to his home on Lee Street. When they arrested him, they found 2.25 grams of what was first believed to be heroin in his bandana, but state crime lab tests showed that the substance was morphine, Thompson said.
Craft has previous convictions for felony shoplifting in Laurel in 2009, and for grand larceny and burglary in Florida in 2022.
“As a kid, I didn’t get in no trouble,” Craft said. “I didn’t start getting in trouble until I was 36 years old.”
The judge suggested that he get a job and “earn money honestly” after he’s released from prison. “Cut out all of this nonsense.”
Craft agreed, saying that he had done carpentry work in the past and plans to cut the bad things out in his future.
“I’m gonna delete some people, then go home and turn over some soil,” he said, then looked around at court officials and added, “I want to be dressed up with my suit on like y’all.”
In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to spend two years on post-release supervision under MDOC, to pay $3,427.50 in court fees — which includes a $2,000 fine — and to participate in the court’s community service program.
Craft was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Pacific was his public defender.
