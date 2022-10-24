Residents need to stop burning, step up and serve, officials say
•
Two urgent needs were on full display Sunday as firefighters scrambled from call to call — Jones County residents need to stop burning debris and more people need to step up and serve as volunteers.
That’s what Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said after firefighters in the south part of the county responded to five fire calls in a stretch of about six hours on Sunday.
Volunteers had been battling brush fires since before noon when they got the call that a house was on fire at 1589 Augusta Road just after 5:30 p.m. Homeowner Carolyn Wright said she and three other residents were home when they smelled something burning and discovered flames and heavy smoke in the enclosed carport. They got out and called 911, but when firefighters arrived, the brick home was already engulfed in flames.
Volunteers from Union, Boggy, South Jones, Ovett, Johnson, Southwest and Moselle responded and immediately began a defensive attack, but the home had catastrophic damage despite their efforts. No injuries were reported. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded along with Dixie Electric.
Other firefighters were still battling brush fires at the same time the call for the house fire went out.
“The sheer number of calls responded to this weekend — five brush fires and a structure fire between 11 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. today (Sunday), among many others, highlight the county’s need for volunteer firefighters,” Bumgardner said in a press release.
Three brush fires were happening at the same time, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The first two calls were on New Hope Road, and both involved less than 5 acres. The third brush fire was a 40-acre field on Riverside Church Road, near Monroe Road. Approximately 20 of the 40 acres burned. An individual was burning a brush pile that quickly got out of control, according to reports. The land is owned by Greg Griffith.
Southwest, South Jones, Boggy, Union, Johnson, Ovett and Moselle responded to those brush fires. Departments across the county reported that they responded to numerous calls for brush fires in recent days, too.
The Jones County Fire Council offered this reminder for residents: “Our area is still very dry and conditions are frequently windy. It is not a good idea to burn at this time. Please refrain from burning until the area receives a significant amount of rainfall.”
