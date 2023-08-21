A home was destroyed and four volunteer firefighters were hurt battling the blaze just before 4 a.m. Saturday on Friendship Road in the Hoy Community. When firefighters from Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville arrived on the scene, the single-story brick home was engulfed in flames, so they immediately began a defensive attack. Three firefighters sustained what were described as “minor injuries,” according to one report, and one had to be extricated from the structure after a partial roof collapse. All were transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center, where they were treated and released. The injured volunteers were identified in the report as Kris LaCabellec, Dalton Langley, Tracey Kempton and Alyssa Giovengo. The home was not occupied and had a “For Sale” sign in the front yard. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.