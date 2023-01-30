Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a brush fire near 1403 Tucker’s Crossing Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. The blaze started on the south side of Tucker's Crossing Road and jumped the road, spread into a cutover and began barreling toward the Holly Ridge subdivision. The fire grew very large, very quickly, and several homes were in danger. Firefighters guarded five homes and successfully prevented loss of property. Firefighters were forced to concentrate on structure protection because of the massive size of the fire, which scorched an estimated 100 acres with flames as high as 30 feet at times. Firefighters from Glade, M&M, Powers, Ovett and Moselle were on scene for more than four hours, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission also responded. (Photo by Glade VFD)
