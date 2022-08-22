A fireworks accident left a man fingerless and a woman with burns when the explosive blew up at a residence in the Rustin Community early Sunday afternoon.
The unidentified man in his 40s and woman in his 30s were at a home on Newcomb Road, off Hopson Traylor Road, when the rocket-type firework apparently exploded and “caused severe trauma” to his hand and “burns and trauma” to a woman who was near him at the time of the detonation, according to reports from medical first-responders.
They were transported by private vehicle to the Dollar General at Highway 84 East and Holifield Road, where EMServ Ambulance, volunteer firefighters from Rustin, Powers and M&M and Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies met them and provided treatment.
Emergency medical responders from Powers and Rustin applied a tourniquet to the arm of the man to help control bleeding until the ambulances arrived. The victim reportedly had all four fingers blown off one hand.
After the victims were transported, volunteers and deputies returned to the residence to look for the man’s fingers and found only one that was intact. Deputy Reagan Smith tucked it into a medical glove and took it to South Central Regional Medical Center.
The type of firework that was found there was described as a legal “big rocket” type that is usually launched from a tube to go high in the air and explode.
Sheriff Joe Berlin commended the “quick response” and “professional actions” of volunteer emergency medical responders for tending to the victims before the ambulances arrived.
“Their performance and teamwork working with the EMServ medics was exemplary,” he said.
