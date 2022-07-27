Volunteers cut from extra COVID pay and want answers, state reps forced to cancel meeting after testing positive
Volunteer firefighters want to find out why they were cut out of COVID-related hazardous-duty payments, but the officials who were scheduled to be at their meeting to answer questions were unable to attend — because they tested positive for COVID.
Reps. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) and Robin Robinson (R-Laurel) were scheduled to be at the Jones County Fire Council’s monthly meeting Thursday night to “explain what happened” with that and other recent cuts, but they tested positive for the virus and could not attend, council President Gordon Pitts said.
Other people who work in emergency services are supposed to receive $1,000 each of federal money that the state is in charge of doling out for hazardous-duty pay, as compensation for the extra danger and duties created by the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The Legislature voted for that, but volunteers weren’t included.
“We got taken out for some reason, and we want to know why,” Pitts said. “We invited (Robinson and Scoggin) back to next month’s meeting so they can explain what happened.”
Pitts encouraged his fellow fire service members to come up with questions they want answered and to “ask them in a professional manner.” The volunteer for service has also been cut out of Workers’ Compensation coverage and training funding has been cut, too, by state agencies.
“We want them to hear our voices,” Pitts said. “We’ve been the silent workhorse, and we’ve got to stop being silent. We haven’t been vocal, and that
needs to change.”
To help accomplish that, Pitts turned the meeting over to council member and Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Houston, who made a pitch for fellow volunteers to join the Mississippi Firefighters Association at a cost of $20 per year. Jones County has more than 300 volunteers, but only 13 of those are members of the state organization that represents them at the Capitol, Houston said. MMFA “will fight for you,” he said. “It’s a great organization, and you all need to be a part of it.”
Houston nearly died of COVID. He was hospitalized for 45 days battling it and missed six months of work as he recovered. He and many other volunteers responded to a lot of extra calls because of COVID-19, Houston said, and many of them got the virus. All of the volunteers at the meeting raised their hands when he asked them if they worked with COVID patients. One said that he “carried five last week,” noting that medics on ambulances were also left out of the payments while paid firefighters and law enforcement officials did receive them. The federal relief money was intended to pay those who had extra work because of the pandemic, Houston pointed out.
“They voted to leave us out, and we don’t know why,” Houston said. “I’ve heard all sorts of excuses, all not true ... but I guess we’ll find out next month.”
Mississippi Workforce Development has also cut training funding for volunteers since it’s not a career and it doesn’t create jobs, according to reports. That’s “a huge handicap for the fire service” because it already has “very limited funds” and will now be required to pay for its own training, council member and spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said.
“There are certain certifications that have to be renewed yearly, too, so it’s not a ‘one-and-done’ type thing.”
Another issue for the fire service is the pending loss of Workers’ Compensation insurance. A state Auditor’s Office ruling determined that, since volunteer fire- fighters aren’t employees, they don’t qualify for coverage. Jones County volunteers are under the Board of Supervisors’ Workers’ Compensation plan through the end of September 2023.
It’s an issue that “has to be addressed,” Bumgardner said. “We already ask our firefighters to volunteer their time and energy responding to inherently dangerous scenes. I’m afraid we will lose volunteers if there is no help at all should there be an injury on one of those scenes.”
The council voted to switch insurance providers to Ridgeland-based Gallagher, which offers longterm disability insurance.
“We are making sure that, at the very least, should a firefighter be disabled as a result of an injury at a scene, he or she will have some income coming in long term.”
The loss of funding for training and Workers’ Compensation “should be an absolute ‘no’ from the citizens,” Bumgardner said. “If we lose firefighters because of losing workers’ comp coverage or because we can’t train them, responses will decrease and we could lose people to respond to structure fires and vehicle collisions.
“It’s not just our homes and insurance rates that will go up, it’s our lives at risk and all of those who travel through Jones County, as well.”
