Kingston Amir Keyes gave his family something special to celebrate on New Year’s Day. The 6-pound, 15-ounce boy bounced into the world at 6:34 p.m. on Jan. 1, the first new resident of 2023 to be born at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. Mother Jaelyn Keyes of Laurel was presented with a special gift basket on behalf of the hospital by Terra Presley Parker, an RN in SCRMC’s Nursery Department. (Photo courtesy of SCRMC)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.