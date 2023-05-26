The year 2023 is quite different from 1923.
“There have been so many changes in this world during my lifetime that it is hard to even start to describe them,” said Sam Lindsey of Eucutta, who will celebrate his 100th birthday on June 20. A come-and-go birthday celebration will be Saturday, June 17, from 3-5 p.m. at Buddy’s on Highway 84 West in Wayne County.
Born to Cora Newton Lindsey and Jack Lindsey, this active Wayne County native still lives with his wife Mattie Sue (Gordon) Lindsey in the house his mother built almost 70 years.
Some of the differences Lindsey notes from a century ago are how fast time seems to move, how much prices have gone up and how fancy transportation is now. As a longtime businessman in Eucutta, he saw neighbors and friends on a daily basis and many regard him as a true anchor in the community. Mr. Lindsey (fondly called “Mr. Sam”) owned and operated Lindsey Grocery at the Eucutta crossroad for more than 35 years, where he remembers in the 1960s Gulf gas being 30 cents a gallon, eggs were about 50 cents a dozen and you could get a whole bag of candy for a nickel.
Customers of every age remember Mr. Sam’s store. Some remember “the store” as a place to get a snack when the afternoon school bus stopped on the way home. Area workers recall having a lunch of Sam’s individually sliced hoop cheese and bologna with a handful of crackers or a bottled Coke and a bag of peanuts. It was also a convenient spot on Fridays, where a weekly paycheck could be cashed without driving into a nearby town.
For others, Sam’s was a fully stocked market where a bill of groceries was bought at the first of every month. Local kids who are now grown-ups fondly reminisce about trips to “the store” as a special treat with a grandparent. Other youngsters thought the store was run by the “man whose face is on the dime.” One neighbor even recalled a special order of jarred baby food sold to her by the case at Sam’s cost just to help out with the expenses of her new family.
Before owning his store, a business his mother once had, he worked as a land surveyor and a motor vehicle inspector. He has been a member of the Shriners organization, Eastern Star, Zion Rest Cemetery Association, Wayne County Forestry Association and was a Mason. Mr. Lindsey is a member of Eucutta Baptist Church, where he served as treasurer for many years and is still a devoted member. Mr. Sam was also Eucutta’s first fire chief and was instrumental in getting the volunteer fire team organized.
Mr. Sam farmed for years, sharing his bounty with neighbors and family who now share with him seasonal fruits and vegetables. After he closed “the store” in 1989, he tried his hand at woodworking and many in the area have one of his benches, a bird house or two, wooden trays, a book shelf, or a custom piece he was asked to make. He shares that his best job has been to be Miss Sue’s partner and the proud dad of two daughters, Dianne Dyar (Dave) of Madison and Sammie Sue Hendrix (Tommy) of Eucutta. He has two grandchildren, Wesley Hendrix of Victoria, Texas, and Lindsey Hendrix of Atlanta, who spent many fun days in the country growing up.
So what are the good ‘ole days to Mr. Sam — now or then?
“It’s all been good and I am blessed to have lived to be 100 and may even make it another year or two,” he said. “Eucutta used to have a school, a post office and several sawmills, so it is a lot slower now, which suits me just fine.”
He attributes a long life to good living, hard work and God’s grace. In the years ahead, Mr. Sam looks forward to “taking it easy, eating things he likes, watching a little TV, being with Miss Sue and enjoying family and friends.”
