Five Laurel women were arrested after an early-morning altercation Monday at a store on 1st Avenue.
Witnesses said Zhakeya Milsap, 24, went into the store, and when she exited, her vehicle was blocked in by three other women — identified as sisters Talexisa, 19, Jamya, 24, and Tamya Murry, 22. They started yelling and getting in each others’ faces when a bystander, 44-year-old Sandra Grady, attempted to hold back Milsap and dropped a glass bottle in the process. The fighting spilled out into 1st Avenue, and that’s when the call was placed to 911.
Although one person was struck in the head with a pipe, the only person who went to the hospital was one of the Murry sisters, who stepped on the broken glass while barefooted. Laurel police officers and officers from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident along with EMServ Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.