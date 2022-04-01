An impressive group of experienced firefighters and newcomers were together recently at Laurel City Hall for a swearing-in and promotion ceremony.
Kevin Chatman, who has been with the Laurel Fire Department since 2008, was promoted from firefighter to lieutenant.
“This is his first step in leading younger firefighters on the job,” LFD Chief Leo Brown said.
One of those has plenty of experience, but he is new to the LFD. Firefighter Andrew Jordan brings 16 years of experience from the Ellisville Fire Department, where he served as battalion chief.
Firefighter Derek Ward was selected lieutenant in his class of 31 recruits at the State Fire Academy.
“He showed leadership in his class at the academy and is continuing to demonstrate those skills at the Laurel Fire Department,” Brown said.
Firefighter Raymond Evans graduated with the highest grade-point average in his class of 31 recruits and and Firefighter Bryan Hancock was “Most Physically Fit” in his class of 25. Hancock is a former Laurel police officer who joined the LFD in order to pursue his goal of becoming a fire marshal.
Firefighter Anna Ard made history by becoming the second woman certified as a firefighter to finish the academy for the LFD. She was a standout softball and basketball player at William Carey University, where she is in the Sports Hall of Fame.
Mayor Johnny Magee swore in all of them as family members, loved ones and other members of the LFD and city officials looked on and congratulated them.
“They were in different classes at the academy,” Brown said, “so this just goes to show the quality of our firefighters.”
