If they don’t use it, they lose it. And that’s why the 80-plus staff and officers at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are buffing up on their skills through a 40-hour recertification course.
Eddy Ingram, training director for JCSD, said for the department to be in compliance with the Department of Justice, all deputies, investigators, narcotics agents and corrections officers are required to undergo this training.
“We are trying to refresh their memory, and that’s what the course requires you to do every two years at least,” Ingram said.
Ingram added, before Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin’s term, training documentation for the officers was lost or unable to be found.
“We are undergoing a complete overhaul of the department with recertification,” Ingram said.
The course comprises five core areas — defensive driving, firearms, impact weapons intermediate weapons such as tasers and defensive tactics. For the officers, it’s important to undergo refresher courses, Ingram said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.