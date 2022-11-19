Entries due by Monday, Nov. 28; parade Friday, Dec. 2
•
The 40th annual Sertoma Club of Laurel Christmas Parade will roll at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, through downtown Laurel.
Deadline to enter floats in the parade, the largest Christmas parade in Laurel, is set for Monday, Nov. 28. An application can be downloaded at leader-call.com.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Jesus is the reason for the season.”
Cash prizes will be awarded for the first- and second-place entries, and a trophy will be presented to the third-place entry.
Motorcycles, ATVs, horses or open-floor trailers are permitted in the parade.
Nothing can be thrown from the floats.
The parade will begin at Sawmill Square Mall and follow the usual parade route up North Magnolia Street through downtown Laurel.
