A Florida man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a car on Highway 84 East in the Beat Four Community of Wayne County at noon on Sunday.
John Goree, 74, of Panama City Beach was headed west toward Jones County on a 2003 Honda when a 2018 Ford Mustang that was being driven by Ricky Nobles, 22, of Waynesboro attempted to cross the westbound lane from Dollar General and struck the bike, according to the Mississippi Highway
Patrol.
Goree was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.