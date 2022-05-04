Things have been a little bogged down at the Laurel Walmart in recent days as the parking lot is being repaved in sections, and a construction mishap reportedly caused the store to lose electricity and have to shut down on Sunday ... and apparently one overzealous shopper couldn’t wait for the concrete to dry, going around orange cones in an attempt to get inside on Tuesday.
Construction workers who were on site Wednesday repairing the damage said they were waving at the woman to stop, but she yelled, “F you” and drove onto the wet pavement. It is believed that the driver was Traley Eagan of Largo, Fla. Ellis Construction crews were back out on Wednesday resurfacing the damaged area and furthering the delays.
