Several Pine Belt Counties have been awarded federal funds that are made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food & Shelter Program.
The money is being provided to help support and expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in Jones County ($21,515) and Wayne County ($7,600).
After the required 10 business days for advertising the availability of funds, the local Emergency Food and Shelter Board will set a meeting, review applications and distribute funds to the qualifying agencies that meet the requirements set out by the program. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government;
• Be eligible to receive federal funds;
• Have an accounting system;
• Practice nondiscrimination;
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs;
• Have a voluntary board, if they are a private, voluntary organization
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Agencies interested in applying for funds must contact local board Chairwoman Jennifer Pippen at Glory House Global Outreach by phone at 601-262-5555 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or at thegloryhouselaurel@gmail.com for more information.
To be considered for funding, agencies must meet specific requirements and applications must be completed and returned no later than 5 p.m. Friday, March 11.
