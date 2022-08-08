Hop on the food wagon, the city of Ellisville is now allowing food trucks. Passed in July, the Board of Aldermen approved a new ordinance allowing mobile push- carts, mobile vendors and mobile food trucks. This came about because a group of citizens approached the board and asked about allowing food trucks, Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said.
“We came up with a committee to design the ordinance and borrowed some from our neighbors,” he said. “Now we have the packets ready for food vendors, and we are ready to roll.”
To have a food truck in Ellisville, vendors must have a permit and renew it annually for $275. There will be designated areas where food trucks are allowed to set up as designated by the planning and zoning board, and they are only allowed to operate from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We had some requests that the city had an ordinance beside special events that would allow food trucks,” Buckhaults said. “They’ve always been allowed for city-approved special events. They weren’t allowed other than that.”
One reason for the change of heart to allow food trucks is they are becoming more and more popular, Buckhaults said.
“There’s no question about it, food trucks are getting more popular around, and some people, that’s their choice of what they want to provide to the public,” Buckhaults said. “In the past, we didn’t have any provisions to regulate, so that was the simplest thing to do at the time.
A lot of work and research went into it, and tweaking and taking from neighboring cities to allow food trucks with all the proper certifications and everything else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.