A Laurel native was honored on Sept. 1 when the Georgia school for which he has coached and taught for more than three decades named the football stadium in his honor.
James Alexander McRae Jr., the son of the late James A. And Bertha Lee McRae, had the Westside High football stadium in Augusta, Ga., renamed James Alexander McRae Jr Football Stadium.
McRae, Jr. affectionately called “Coach McRae,” is a lifelong Westside Patriot, having taught and coached there for 36 years. He is a native of Laurel, where he attended public schools. During high school, he played football and excelled at the position of wide receiver at Oak Park School. After graduating, he received a four-year scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. There, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education. Shortly after graduation, he was called to serve in the United States Army and began basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. He completed his military service at Fort Gordon, Ga., as a clerk of his company, battalion and headquarters.
He coached Westside to three straight region championships from 1977-79 and was honored as Georgia Athletic Directors Association Regions 4-AAA and 3-AAA Athletic Director of the year in 1993, 1995 and 1998. As AD, the school won two state championships, a basketball state title and a golf championship in 1999.
He serves as chairman of the Richmond County Board of Educators Oversight Committee and was inducted into the Augusta City Classic Hall of Fame in 2018. He has attended Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church for 50 years and serves on the trustee ministry. He also was voted Kappa Man of the Year several times and received the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. award
He is married to Alice Ruth Hearn and has two children, Travis and Deidre, and two grandchildren, Aubrey and Kyndall.
(0) comments
