Four new officers were sworn in to serve with the Laurel Police Department in a ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday morning. Susan Blackwell, Tyler Stokes, Danielle Waters and Charles Welborn all took the oath from Mayor Johnny Magee to serve and protect the community, as LPD Chief Tommy Cox and Deputy Chief Earl Reed looked on. Blackwell brings experience from the Ellisville Police Department and Welborn was working with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. The LPD put Stokes and waters through the police academy. “It’s good to have them,” Cox said. “We look for good things from them.” The addition of the four newcomers pushes the department’s number of officers to “the low 40s,” Cox said, and four more are just finishing up at the police academy and are expected to join the ranks soon. The starting salary, including holiday pay, is $45,664 plus 100 percent paid health insurance. (Photos by Mark Thornton)
