Three Jones County judges, had to appear before a state judge on Tuesday, and they were all sentenced to four more years of duty.
Chancery Court Judge Billie Graham, County/Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson and Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson were all administered the oath of office by Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Griffis Jr. during the investiture ceremony at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel. They were all reelected to four-year terms in November.
DA Brad Thompson and county prosecutor Risher Caves were also sworn in by Griffis. They won special elections in November and are expected to be back on the ballot in next year’s county elections. The three justice court judges races will also be on ballots.
Jones County Bar Association President Mason Wood served as host while Rev. Daniel Hathorne of First United Methodist Church Pastor Eric Estes of Highland Baptist Church offered the invocation and benediction, respectively. Officers with the Laurel Police Department presented the colors, Ellisvillle Mayor Lynn Buckhaults led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Missy Sanderson and Katy McCraw sang the national anthem.
