Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress for Mississippi’s 4th District, spoke at the meeting of Free State Citizens Action Union on Thursday at Faith Arena Church on Collins Road in Jones County.
Ezell, whose great-grandfather was a timber man in Jones County, talked about his background, purpose and vision in seeking office. He spoke about the requirement of moral courage in dealing with the corruption and temptation that plague many in Washington, D.C.
He vowed to serve for no longer than12 years (each House of Representative term is two years) if elected. He answered questions from the FSCAU members about his stance on issues of border security, business deregulation, veterans' benefits and financial accountability. He agreed that if he is elected, he will serve his entire district and that he will return to Jones County to communicate with the people he will represent.
The FSCAU’s next meeting, set for Thursday at 6 p.m., will feature Clay Wagner, Republican candidate for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. Rep. Steven Palazzo was first elected to represent the district in 2010 and he is also seeking re-election.
