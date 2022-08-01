District Attorney Brad Thompson is new to his line of work — unlike the batch of defendants on the docket for the first day of his first term of Jones County Circuit Court as DA.
All five people who accepted plea agreements on Tuesday had long criminal histories on their record, and four were ordered to spend some time in prison. It was the first time in nearly 20 years that a term of court started without Tony Buckley as DA.
Overall, it was a good day, said Thompson, who spent years as a defense attorney before being appointed to DA by Gov. Tate Reeves in June after Buckley retired.
“It’s good to be getting things done,” Thompson said. “I’m just stepping in, trying to learn the cases. It’s all good. We’ve got a good team.”
Serial SJ burglar gets five years
Tyrese Blanks, 22, of Ellisville — who has been caught breaking into South Jones High School three times — was ordered to serve five years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to burglary of a non-dwelling.
Blanks broke into the school last September, and a camera that was set up by band director Brian Joyce helped deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department find him hiding under a rolling music platform. He was arrested after midnight, less than an hour after the call about the intruder came in.
Blanks’ release from MDOC custody was almost as fast — a point that Judge Dal Williamson noted from the bench. He was out of prison in time to break into the school again in June.
Blanks was first arrested for breaking into South Jones High in January 2020. His bond was revoked at that time for an aggravated assault charge in Lumberton. He was ordered in November 2020 to serve 42 months in MDOC custody, but he broke into SJ again in September 2021.
“Somehow, in September 2021, he was already committing a new burglary at South Jones High School,” the judge said, shaking his head. “I just don’t understand the thought process behind all of these early releases.”
He also question Blanks about why he continued to do it. Blanks stood there, arms folded, and said, “Drugs.”
Williamson told Blanks he was still young enough to turn his life around.
“You’ve got to make up your mind to leave that world,” he said. “I hope you do.”
Williamson ordered Blanks to participate in MDOC’s long-term drug and alcohol rehabilitation program in addition to the other terms of his sentence — five years in prison, two years on post-release supervision under MDOC, community service and court fees of $3,427.50, which includes $1,500 in restitution to SJ for damage done there.
Assistant DA Kristen Martin prosecuted the case and Patrick Pacific was Blanks’ public defender. Blanks was facing a maximum sentence of seven years.
Williamson also warned Blanks that if he gets another felony, he will likely be charged as a habitual offender, and that would take early release off the table for him.
Fourth felony for Forrest man, 28
James Dillon Mitchell, 28, of Petal did reach habitual-offender status while still in his 20s, which is sad for the young father of two and his children, the judge noted.
Mitchell was ordered to serve two years in prison — all day-for-day, with no
chance for early release — after pleading guilty to felony fleeing. He was caught in February 2021 after trying to avoid a JCSD roadblock in the Eastabuchie area and leading law enforcement on a chase. Deputies pursued Mitchell until he got his Ford Explorer stuck in some brush, then he fled on foot before Deputy Chase Smith ran him down.
Mitchell was convicted of burglary of a dwelling and possession of methamphetamine in Forrest County in 2013 and received a 20-year sentence. But he, too, was released early and was convicted of possession of hydrocodone in March 2018.
“You’re fourth felony at 28 ... You’re going to be living your whole life in jail, and that’s no way to live,” Williamson said, challenging him to “get a job and be a daddy to your children. They need you.”
Mitchell said, “I apologize to the state of Jones County. I’ll do better this time.”
Martin prosecuted that case and Pacific was the public defender. Mitchell was facing up to five years in prison. He will also have to serve three years on post-release supervision, participate in the court’s community service program and pay court fees of $1,927.50.
From stuck in mud to being stuck in jail
Jonathan Duane Taylor, 31, of Moselle had so many JCSD reports on him from March, Thompson had to sort through them in the file to figure out which one he was being convicted for.
Taylor was ordered to serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of 5.5 grams of meth. He was caught with the drugs after he got his
vehicle stuck and called 911. Deputies arrived and offered him a ride, but during the patdown — which is procedure before any- one gets in the cruiser — a bag of meth was found in his pocket. Instead of getting a ride home, he got a ride to jail.
Taylor also had pending charges for selling meth and having meth that fell out of his pocket in the back of a deputy’s cruiser, but the possession charge is the one he’s being convicted of. In addition to the prison time, Taylor was ordered to serve three years on MDOC post-release supervision, community service and court fees of $1,927.50 He was facing up to eight years in prison. Pacific was his public defender. Taylor told the judge that he has a drug problem.
“Don’t go back to the same thing ... Get a whole new slate of friends,” Williamson said, warning him that the penalty will be worse if he gets another charge. “Be man enough to do it. If you back to it, you will get caught again. We’ve got a bunch of very good men and women devoted to fighting drugs here in our community.”
Ex-coke dealer caught walking on street with 12-gauge
Curtis Hull, 53, of Laurel was ordered to serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested after Lt. Ted Ducksworth of the Laurel Police Department responded to a call of a man walking along West 21st Street, carrying a gun and recording house numbers with his cellphone, Assistant DA Katie Sumrall said.
Hull complied with Ducksworth’s orders to drop the 12-gauge shotgun and explained that he was “trying to protect himself from people trying to break in,” Sumrall said.
But Hull was not allowed to have a firearm because he was convicted of selling cocaine in Kemper County in 2005. In addition to the prison time, he will have to serve two years on MDOC post-release supervision, community service and fees of $1,927.50. He was facing up to 10 years in prison. Pacific was his public defender. Hull had served 423 days in county jail already, so he will likely be released soon,
“if MDOC follows its normal procedure,” Williamson said. He cautioned the defendant to not have another gun or he will “get another charge.”
Drug court for felony DUI
Presley West, 28, of Laurel approved to participate in Jones County Drug Court after being convicted of felony DUI for her third offense within a five-year period.
She was charged in August 2021 when JCSD personnel responded to a call of her being passed out in her vehicle on the side of Interstate 59. When they walked up to the vehicle, it was still in “Drive,” her foot was on the brake and she was “passed out,” Bud Light in the seat beside her, Sumrall said. West admitted to drinking six and she had a blood-alcohol level of .15 — nearly twice the .08 legal level. Her previous convictions were in Ellisville in March 2017 and Jones County in May 2017.
West’s sentence called for her to be transported to Zack House for a six-month treatment program right after court. Williamson questioned her about her commitment to drug court, which is an intense program.
“I’m genuinely committed,” West said. “I want to do better for my babies. I realize that there can’t be alcohol in my life, period.”
Her son, 7, and daughter, 4, live with their daddies now, she said.
“Those are the only two reasons you need to overcome this,” Williamson said.
West had been working for a hospice service, she said, after the judge told her that having a job was a requirement of the program so she could pay her way. She assured him that she would.
“Thank you ... I won’t let you down, your honor.”
West will also have to pay fees of $3,427.50 and do community service. She will also have to get her vehicle equipped with an interlock breathalyzer system, and if she’s caught driving without one, it will be a violation, Williamson warned.
