Some local criminals with plenty of frequent-flyer miles on Felony Errways punched their tickets to some of the state’s four-bar accommodations that they’ve become familiar with over the years.
Marshall Eli Rowell, 37, was ordered to serve 10 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to trafficking methamphetamine. But before he was taken away from the courtroom in handcuffs, Rowell received a personal message and challenge from Judge Dal Williamson.
“I remember your brother Levi in drug court,” Williamson said before accepting the sentence recommendation. “He was one of the most likable people ... strong as an ox, and when he was clean and doing good, he was great. But he wouldn’t decide he was done with this stuff. He followed others, and it eventually killed him.
“When you get out, live a life that your brother would be proud of. He looked up to you.”
Rowell said, “It about killed me ... I’m through with it.”
He was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department after a deputy saw him running down the middle of Wishbone Drive, off Highway 84 East near the Wayne County line, early one morning in July 2021.
The deputy knew Rowell didn’t live nearby and it was soon determined that he was there running because he had gotten high the night before and woke up in a shed at a residence on that road. The homeowner found him there and “ran him off at gunpoint,” District Attorney Brad Thompson said.
Rowell had 61 pills laced with meth in a baggie in his pocket, and because of the large amount, he was charged with trafficking the substance. He was facing up to 40 years in prison. In addition to the 10 years in custody, he will also have to spend five years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay court fees of $6,427.50, which includes a $5,000 fine. That’s the minimum fine for trafficking, which can carry a fine of up to $1 million. He was represented by public defender Cruz Gray.
Rowell was sentenced as a habitual offender, meaning he is supposed to serve all of the time day-for-day, with no chance for early release. He was convicted of possession of precursors to manufacture meth in August 2010 and felony fleeing in January 2019.
Three other defendants were sentenced as habitual offenders on this same day in court.
Wilson Graves III, 43, was ordered to serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and felony fleeing after leading multiple local law enforcement agencies on a chase that started in Laurel, went through Mason Park to 5th Avenue and ended in Jasper County last March. He threw out an “AR-style” firearm during the pursuit, Thompson said. He was convicted for sale of heroin in 2016 and possession of marijuana in 2004. He was facing up to 15 years in prison. In addition to the five years he was ordered to serve behind bars, he will have to spend five years on post-release supervision under MDOC and pay court fees of $1,927.50 in addition to community service. He is also expected to face federal drug charges. He was represented by public defender Matt Sherman.
Byron Ray Windham, 26, was ordered to serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and motor vehicle theft. He admitted to stealing a truck and trailer that belonged to employer Charles Landrum on Lyon Ranch Road and crashing it through a gate before abandoning it on the side of a road in September 2022, Assistant DA Kristen Martin said. He then got his co-worker and cousin Preston Mizell, took him to a mobile home in Eucutta, tied his feet and hands and forced him into a closet before loading him on a golf cart, taking him into the woods and tying him to a tree for several hours to force him to say that Windham didn’t steal the truck, Martin said. Windham was facing a total of 35 years in prison, Martin said, and Mizell tried to drop the charges, but “the state refused because (Windham) needs some punishment.” Landrum agreed to the sentence, she added. His previous two felony convictions were for burglary of a non-dwelling in 2016 and being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2021, for which he received a seven-year sentence but was released early. In addition to the prison time, Windham was ordered to serve three years post-release supervision under MDOC and community service and to pay court fees of $7,255, which includes $5,200 in restitution to Landrum. Windham was represented by Gray.
Elbie H. Mozingo Jr., 50, was ordered to serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to sale of meth and possession of meth. In February 2021, JCSD deputies discovered 2.3 grams of meth, marijuana and a pipe during a traffic stop, and in that same month, a confidential informant purchased 2 grams of the drug from him, Thompson told the court. Mozingo, who has six counts of uttering forgery on his record, was facing up to 16 years for both charges. In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to spend five years on post-release supervision, community service and to pay $3,555 in court fees and fines. He was represented by Sherman.
Williamson warned Mozingo that he would not get a light sentence if he’s back in court again.
“I’m going to get straight,” said Mozingo, who told the judge that he has 10 children.
The judge said, “Your kids ought to be worth you getting your act together.”
