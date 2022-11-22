Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day Dec. 3
•
The Kiwanis Club of Laurel will be serving fresh flapjacks at two downtown locations from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The annual Kiwanis Pancake Day offers patrons all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, milk and Coca-Cola products at the YWCO (428 West Oak St.) and First Baptist Church (607 West 5th St.)
“Kiwanis Pancake Day is a huge tradition every year, and we are ready to serve our delicious pancakes and sausage,” Kiwanis Club of Laurel President Albert Brown said.
The annual event is a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Laurel, with proceeds going to fund scholarships for deserving high school seniors at Laurel Christian High School, Laurel High School, Northeast Jones High School, South Jones High School and West Jones High School. In addition, the fundraiser provides for every third-grade student in Jones County enrolled in public, private or home-school settings to get free multiplication and division flash cards to assist in their math proficiency.
“Our annual Kiwanis Pancake Day is our only fundraiser each year,” Kiwanis Pancake Day Chairman Scott Cooley said. “This one fundraiser provides the funding to help us meet our organization’s goal to improve the lives of children.”
Kiwanis Pancake Day tickets are $10 each, and children 5 and under eat free.
“Soaring food and supply costs, along with the need to ensure we have funds available for scholarships and flash cards going forward, forced us to raise ticket prices last year,” Brown said. “However, we’ve held our prices steady for 2022. It’s a $10 donation by our patrons to help us serve our community, and a bargain for all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and drinks. We have also raised the age for children eating free from age 3 to age 5.”
Kiwanis Pancake Day 2022 offers dine-in or to-go plates at both the YWCO and First Baptist Church locations. See any Kiwanis Club of Laurel member for tickets or pay at the door on Saturday, Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.