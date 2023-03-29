Parents, family members and friends of students at East Jones Elementary School, Northeast Jones Middle School and Northeast Jones High School should not be concerned when they see, hear or hear about emergency vehicles responding to the NEJ football stadium on Friday at 9:30 a.m.
In light of current events at schools around the country and heightened anxieties, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department wanted to make sure everyone is aware that there will be a simulated vehicle crash scenario called “NEJ Prom Promise” involving a student DUI driver and passengers with emergency responders responding to and working the simulated crash scene just like they would a real crash. Emergency vehicles will be responding to the simulated crash scene with emergency lights and sirens.
Northeast Jones High School seniors and juniors, along with parents and other family members, will have the opportunity to watch and learn about the impacts inflicted on the lives of young people when driving while drinking or impaired, driving distracted and/or driving/riding unbelted during a time of celebration such as prom, graduation or for that matter any other time.
The NEJ Prom Promise–mock crash event encompasses the support and participation of several Jones County and Mississippi emergency services agencies, including five Jones County Volunteer Fire Departments — Glade, M&M, Powers, Rustin and Sandersville — Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Coroner’s Office, Jones County District Attorney’s Office, Jones County Emergency Management Agency, Memory Chapel Funeral Home, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Rescue 7 Air Ambulance. NEJ High School faculty and staff, along with NEJ volunteer student drama department actors and actresses, will also participate in this extremely realistic and emotionally moving event with the ultimate goal of saving lives.
This year, two vehicles will simulate a head-on collision as a result of a impaired student driver and passengers on their way to the NEJ High School prom. Northeast Jones High School students will play the roles of the student victims. During the simulation, emergency personnel will extricate the “injured” students while deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers will take the impaired student driver into custody.
Tragedies involving impaired student drivers happen far too often, officials said, so they try to make the scenario as real as possible in order to emphasize the reality of making poor decisions. It is their hope that, after viewing this event, NEJ students will exercise caution and discretion and stay safe so that their prom and graduation ceremonies are a time of celebration, not a time of tragedy and loss.
