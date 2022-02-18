After Henry David Jernigan, 30, had a mistrial in October 2021 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, he pleaded guilty on Feb. 9 — and offered a plea to others struggling with addiction.
Jernigan wrote a letter in response to his plea after his father died and wanted to share his story, “from dope to hope,” with the community. It read, in part:
“As I set here in the Jones County Detention Center just losing my father, the person that means more to me than anything in this world, my weight on my heart is to call attention to the streets and the addicts, just hoping that my addictions and my helplessness leads yall to open your eyes and realize enough is enough cause if you don’t change your lives and get on the track in the right direction you could end up locked up and your loved ones need you more than anything and you could be all they have and you could end up completely helpless to the situation and all you can do is put it in God’s hands.
“I write this to say to the public and communities let my helplessness turn into your hope that my story changes your life and helps you see light at the end of a dark tunnel you’ve been traveling … Plus side to this is the sheriff allowed me to go visit my father, and we got to say goodbye and we got saved together … He didn’t have to do that being I’m a high-risk inmate, but he did and it makes my heart feel amazing to know that heaven gained another angel this morning.
“After dad repented and allowed God and the Holy Spirit to fill his heart, his nurse the next day asked him did he know where he was going when he left, and she said he grabbed her hand responding with joy in his eyes saying ‘heaven’ and she told him she wouldn’t have to worry about him anymore then cause he would be just fine. I want this to encourage the streets and turn my darkness into your light. Let my helplessness turn into your hope and to them streets.”
Standing before Judge Dal Williamson in Jones County Circuit Court, Jernigan said he was sorry to the community for his actions. In May, Jernigan was one of 45 inmates at Jones County Adult Detention Center to be baptized by Ignite Church.
Jernigan, who was represented by J. Ronald Parrish, was ordered to serve five years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to possession of meth. He was convicted as a habitual offender, meaning he will have to serve all of that time day for day, with no chance for early release. When he does get out, he will have to spend five years on post-release supervision under MDOC, pay $1,355 in court fees and fines and participate in the court’s community service program. Jernigan was caught with 29.9 grams of the drug and charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The judge asked Jernigan if he had any children, and the defendant replied that he has three girls.
“Those three girls need you,” Williamson said. “From what I understand, you were pretty high up in this stuff. You have a second chance now, because if you go back out and do this again, it will only be a matter of time before you’re right back in front of me. You will get caught.”
In March 2019, Officer Regina Newton saw Jernigan passed out in a car with his feet hanging out the window on North 12th Avenue near Laurel High School. Newton checked on Jernigan to see if he was OK, and when she did, his head was lying on a bag of marijuana and a Glock 9mm was in his waistband. A Crown Royal bag containing 115 grams of meth was hanging from the gearshift right beside his head. Digital scales and little plastic baggies like the ones dealers use to package drugs were also discovered in the vehicle.
The jury, however, did not find him guilty because it was never proved whose car it was he was in. Jurors were not allowed to know about his extensive criminal history.
Jernigan was sentenced to four years in prison in 2014 for sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested for the meth again after being released and was on parole for non-residential burglary when he was arrested in April 2020 for felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and receiving stolen property after he was seen driving a stolen SUV and led law enforcement on an extensive manhunt before being taken into custody. His bond was revoked since he was already out on bond for the March 2019 charge.
SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), is a confidential, free, 24-hour-per-day, 365-day-per-year information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/ or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations.
