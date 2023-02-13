State superintendent visits USM, talks to education students
•
Supporting the work of Mississippi’s PK-12 public schools with the resources they need to give their students a real shot at success after they graduate is a key element of Dr. Robert Taylor’s vision for his work as State Superintendent of Education.
Taylor, a University of Southern Mississippi graduate (Class of ’90) who took over as leader of the state’s public PK-12 schools in January, paid a visit to his alma mater last week. He spent the day visiting with University President Dr. Joe Paul and other administrators, along with faculty, staff, students and area school superintendents.
The Laurel native graduated from R.H. Watkins High School (Class of ’85) and earned a master’s degree in school administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Fayetteville (N.C.) State University. He returns to the state after a 30-year career in education in North Carolina, where he started out as a classroom teacher, became a school principal and worked his way up the ranks to Deputy State Superintendent of Instruction.
Taylor discussed his responsibilities as state superintendent, as well as how his time in North Carolina prepared him for the job.
“I’ve had broad experience in understanding PK-12 education, first as a teacher, then principal, then district superintendent and then as a deputy state superintendent, working to develop programs that can help teachers be better at what they do,” Taylor said. “And now in this role, my work involves helping our state’s school districts implement their own programming, managing the department of education, and working with the governor and legislature so that we can have a positive impact at a local level.”
Taylor said his vision as superintendent is to make education “something useful for the state’s children.”
“We want them to graduate knowing their options, to be either career- or college -ready, by giving them the education they need to live in the world they occupy,” he said. “We do that by making sure every community has the resources they need to make their schools useful for their children."
During his visit to USM, Taylor also met with USM student-teachers to discuss his vision as superintendent and his career in education, as well as respond to questions.
One of those students, Reggie “Trevor” Childs of Waveland came away from the meeting even more sure he’d made the right choice to become a teacher. Childs has worked in the Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District as a teaching assistant since 2020 and will graduate from USM with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education in May of 2023.
“Dr. Taylor has worked in virtually all positions in K-12 education and knows firsthand all school employees are essential, including custodial, nutritional and maintenance staff members,” Childs said. “When he told us ‘Every single person has value in a school environment,’ I came away confident that Mississippi is extremely fortunate to have a superintendent of education who possesses a servant's heart and has been in our shoes, deep in the trenches of education.”
Dr. Trent Gould, dean of USM’s College of Education and Human Sciences, expressed gratitude to Taylor for taking time to meet with students studying to become educators in the state and across the country, and sharing his thoughts about the future of education in Mississippi.
“We were thrilled to welcome Dr. Taylor back to USM yesterday, and greatly appreciate how generous he was with his time,” Gould said. “It was important for us to hear his ‘why’ regarding why we are dedicated to the work we do in education.
“From current students who are about to become teachers to faculty in our School of Education, I believe we all left our time with Dr. Taylor encouraged and inspired. Hearing his enthusiasm and support for our work in teacher education tells us we have not only an advocate, but a collaborator in the top state position for education. We are excited for what is to come under his leadership.”
Though he has risen to one of the top offices one can hold in his field, Taylor’s heart remains where his work first began – in the classroom working one-on-one with students. His annual salary is $300,000.
“Personally, being able to see the positive change in students as a classroom teacher has been the most gratifying experience of my career,” he said.
— By David Tisdale/USM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.