Suspect in beating caught on sandbar after
firing shot as multi-agency team closed in on him
Frosty was just chilling on a sandbar … and then the heat turned up.
Jason “Frosty” Holmes, 38, of Ovett was arrested by a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers from several agencies at a campsite he’d set up along the Bogue Homa Creek off Highway 42 in Perry County, near Runnelstown, early Tuesday evening.
Holmes was charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping in the beating of 53-year-old James “Scooter” Riser, who was found beaten and barely breathing under the bridge at Union Falls off Ovett-Moselle Road nearly four months ago.
Holmes made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, and Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $100,000, cash only.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department received information that Holmes was in the wooded area and that he was armed with one or more assault-style weapons and had threatened to kill anyone who came close to his hideout, JCSD officials said.
A team of approximately 30 officers from the JCSD SWAT Team and narcotics agents, along with the Perry County and Forrest County sheriff’s departments, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Hattiesburg and Richton police departments, Forrest-Perry Metro Task Force and AAA Ambulance Service assembled and ascended on the area to take him into custody.
Holmes reportedly fired a shot as officers made their way into the area, but he claimed he was shooting at a snake, JCSD officials reported. Holmes was taken into custody shortly thereafter and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
“Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles led the raid team in a prayer before the operation began, and we thank him and his deputies, as well as the other officers and medics, for their assistance in this arrest effort,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said, adding that everyone did a great job. “Holmes will now face the justice system for his alleged crimes.”
Holmes had illegal narcotics and a firearm, so he is also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm in Perry County.
Holmes was on the JCSD’s radar as a suspect from the beginning, when a pair of fishermen found Riser under the bridge Jan. 30, Investigator J.D. Carter said, but his name wasn’t made public for fear that he would try to leave the area.
Holmes has a long criminal history, mostly drug-related, and he has served time in prison. He’s also known to be affiliated with the Simon City Royals gang, sources with knowledge of him said.
James “J.C.” Tingle, 32, of Hattiesburg was charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping in the case in February, and he was held on $70,000 bond. He denied knowing Riser or having anything to do with what happened to him after his initial appearance. He was released from jail after posting bond last week, according to jail records.
Jon “Cups” Breazeale, 38, of Laurel was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault in the same case, and he has since bonded out of jail, too. After his arrest, Carter indicated that he believed there were still others involved.
The beating was being investigated as a possible “for-hire job.” That’s because, a week or so before the beating, Riser was accused of sending text messages to a 13-year-old girl that were “inappropriate” but not criminal, Carter said, and the girl’s mother “popped him in the head.” Riser had also reported that he was the victim of an assault and robbery at his Calhoun Community residence the night before he was found under the bridge. He went to the hospital and was supposed to go to the JCSD to give a statement about the crime the following Monday.
All of the people being investigated are “in the same circles” and they all had “means and opportunity” to commit the crimes, Carter said.
Riser, who is still in critical condition in Forrest General Hospital, has a long history of drug and domestic violence arrests. He served time in the state penitentiary, and he is connected to plenty of other people with long criminal histories, which complicates the investigation process because of possible enemies he’s made over the years. Riser was on parole for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of meth, and he had just been released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center for a parole violation three days before he was found under the bridge.
But Riser’s past doesn’t matter when it comes to working the case, Carter said. “Everyone has Constitutional rights. What happened to him was extreme.”
