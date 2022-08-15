High gas prices may have finally helped hard-working, law-abiding people a little bit. It was the fuel light — not all of the blue lights — that brought a police pursuit to an end in south Jones County on Friday night.
A familiar felon fled from law enforcement in what was reported to be a stolen Kia Soul, leading several agencies on a high-speed chase that came to an end when the suspect ran out fuel a few minutes later.
Daniel Perry, 38, was booked into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and faces numerous felonies there and in Jasper County.
Sgts. J.D. Carter and Jeff Monk of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department received information that Perry was believed to be in a stolen vehicle at the Dollar General on Indian Springs Road in the Calhoun Community.
When they approached, the driver of the vehicle reportedly fled “at a high rate of speed,”and other JCSD units, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Ellisville Police Department joined the chase before the stolen vehicle ran out of gas on Highway 588, near Monroe Road, and Perry was taken into custody and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
“We’re fortunate that it came to an end with no one getting hurt,” Carter said, adding that speeds hit 100 mph and Perry was passing vehicles in curves. “It was a dangerous situation.”
Perry’s passenger Caleb Habersham, 24, of Laurel was compliant after the chase ended, but Perry was not, Carter said.
“He refused to get out or to put his hands where we could see them, so we had to extract him from the vehicle,” Carter said.
Perry has been known to carry weapons despite the fact that he’s a convicted felon and it’s illegal for him to do so. Law enforcement officials had that in mind as they approached the vehicle, Carter said, and Perry did have a knife on his hip.
He refused to put his hands behind his back, and when officers pulled them from under his chest, Perry’s face hit the asphalt, leaving red marks on his right cheek and forehead. He was checked by medical personnel and treated for his wounds.
“In a situation like that, you can’t ease them down or put a pillow under their head,” Carter said.
Perry was wanted for grand larceny in Jasper County, and now he is facing charges of felony fleeing, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest in Jones County.
He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Saturday, and Judge Grant Hedgepeth set his bond at $5,000. But that bond was revoked since he was already out on bond for a felony in May, so he will remain in jail until that charge has been handled in court. He will also have to go to Jasper County to face charges for stealing the Kia from there.
“Daniel Perry is well known to Jones County law enforcement officers,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “His actions put at risk the lives of numerous civilians and law enforcement officers …. Thankfully his run from justice came to a sputtering end, complete with a set of silver handcuffs and a handful of charges.”Perry has a long history of drug-related arrests and convictions.
His last arrest in Jones County was in May for possession of a controlled substance and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
