The Glade Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a community event that includes vendors, a silent auction and food trucks from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Glade football field.
Those who attend can have their photo taken with Sparky plus there will be plenty of fun activities, including water games. Kids are encouraged to wear swimsuits to the football field in Glade to have some fun while supporting Glade VFD!
The M&M Volunteer Fire Department will host its second annual Car & Truck Show on from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at First Baptist Church in Myrick
(1593 Mill Creek Road). There is a $25 entry fee, which includes the choice of a t-shirt or lunch.
Enthusiasts are invited to come show off their cars and trucks, plus there will be fun jumps for the children.
