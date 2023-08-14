Demolition violated state law, turned over to AG, state officer says
Rhonda Quigley of Soso was just starting her early morning routine of watering her garden when she heard what seemed like the noise of concrete and steel crunching in the distance.
“It sounded like something being torn down, but I never thought it was the (Soso) gym,” she said. “I mean it is a Saturday, and it’s not even 7 in the morning.”
Not even 36 hours previously, Quigley and dozens of other Soso residents left a special town hall meeting with the understanding that saving the historic gym was still a possibility.
The sound that Quigley and others heard Saturday morning was a violation of state law, said Barry White, Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
On July 25, the Department filed a legal notice in the Leader-Call, stating that the gymnasium was officially under consideration as a Mississippi Landmark under the Antiquities Law of Mississippi.
That legal notice stated the immediate requirement that “proposed alterations that may affect the property’s historic character be reviewed and approved by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.”
“The process was not followed,” White said. “What took place (Saturday) is a violation of the State Antiquities Law.”
A permit was required since the building was under consideration as a landmark, he said.
The legal notice provided for a 30-day period from the date of publication on July 25, for public comment to the MDAH on the potential designation of the Soso gymnasium as a Mississippi Landmark. The law protects buildings that are already designated as Mississippi Landmarks as well as those officially under consideration, which the Soso gymnasium was.
“The school board should have filed a Notice of Intent with (MDAH), which would have been reviewed at that point,” White said. “The public should have been allowed the opportunity to weigh in. The matter has now been reported to our attorney and the MS Attorney General’s office for review.”
Superintendent Dr. B.R. Jones referred questions about the matter to school board attorney Risher Caves. Look for his response in the next edition of the Leader-Call.
Thursday night, Soso residents came out in force to ask the Board of Aldermen to reconsider their Aug. 1 unanimous decision to no longer seek ownership of the 84-year-old gymnasium from the Jones County School District.
Taking on the liability costs of the gym in its current state and also trying to fund repairs to the aging edifice would place the town’s financial stability at risk, aldermen said Thursday at the town meeting, which was attended by well over 50 Soso residents. One engineer’s estimate put the cost of repair at just under $1.5 million.
Mayor Ralph Cahill reassured those in attendance that nothing could be done to the gymnasium at the time, since it “is protected by the Department of Archives” and would require a permit for any action to take place.
After the majority of the gym’s roof collapsed just before sunset on Aug. 4, safety concerns compounded and forced a quick decision. And the cost of potential repairs were increased.
The Jones County School District board voted on Aug. 7 to tear down the gym. But many Soso residents were still hoping to find a way to preserve the structure, if there was any way possible to do so.
Jones said that the school district was not made aware of the contractor’s timeline for taking the gymnasium down.
“The timeframe for the work was to be settled by the contractors at their discretion,” Jones said. “We were made aware of the many safety issues such as loose debris, and so liability and safety were definitely concerns.”
Once the school board voted to have the damaged building removed, the scheduling of the work was the responsibility of the contractor that was awarded the contract.
“If nothing else, they could have at least saved the stones as a memento and reused them in some way,” Quigley said. “That would have eased some of the hurt feelings.”
Cahill said, “I just feel that there could have been some communication that this was going to happen so soon. There was no permit and, from what I understand, the utilities had not been completely turned off either.
“What took place was not handled in the right way. We were at least able to save the cornerstone and it is safe.
“At this point we are hoping to salvage as many of the stones and other salvageable materials to incorporate into a pavilion or some type of new design. But this? This just wasn’t right.”
