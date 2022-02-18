Laurel's second-biggest headache — outside of the road construction — seems to be no more.
Ronald Gammage, 57, who for years tormented drivers near 16th Avenue and Interstate 59 with sometimes vile, aggressive panhandling and who had been a persistent sore for the Laurel Police Department, has apparently relocated to the Des Moines, Iowa, area to live with family, media reports from Iowa noted.
Shortly before Christmas, the Des Moines Police Department asked the public's help in locating Gammage, who was described to have "medical issues" and was unfamiliar with the area. On Christmas Eve, Gammage was found safe in Des Moines. It was unclear where Gammage had gone before being located by Des Moines police.
Gammage’s last arrest by the LPD came in September. He spent several weeks in jail, but then seemingly disappeared.
Gammage being in Iowa will come as a comfort to many Laurel residents who have come in contact with him, where he has been known to "scare the hell out of women," an LPD officer said, adding Gammage is usually inebriated, which goes back nearly 50 years, court records have shown.
"I personally can speak to his behavior because in 2019, this man reached inside my car at Alliance Energy and tried to steal money out of my cupholder," Jacob Melton posted on Facebook. "Please, I urge you, do not stop your car feeling sorry for this man. If he approaches you call 911 and Laurel Police will respond. Laurel police do an amazing job in reference to this man. Do not roll down your window, and lock your doors. Because he will pull on the handles."
His arrest record looks like a baseball stat sheet, dating back more than 40 years, and it includes spending time in Parchman on a rape conviction, then having it overturned because of his mental status, and getting popped an astounding number of times recently on mostly minor charges.
When he did live in Laurel, the routine became common for the LPD. A call comes in complaining of harassment. The officer responds, sometimes finding the compliant, sober Gammage and other times finding the combative Gammage.
"We get a lot of complaints about this individual from the citizenry," Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said in September. "We pick him up and do the best we can under the processes available. All we can do is work within the system we have at the time."
And that, it turns out, is not much.
Gammage is an example of falling through a crack in the criminal justice system. Nothing he has done, at least of late, rose to the level of a felony. Most of his crimes were disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and are punishable only by fines. However, a 2018 Mississippi law prohibits giving jail time for failure to pay fines.
Gammage owes thousands of dollars in fines, but with no teeth to collect those fines and no appetite for the criminal justice system to jail people for such offenses, the question that has been circulating around Gammage for his entire adult life is: "What can we do with him?"
The answer? Not much.
Numbers are staggering
Each issue of the Leader-Call has a For the Record section — one of the paper’s most popular features. Everyone knows someone who has had their picture in For the Record. Everyone should know Ronald Gammage.
Since July 6, he has appeared in For the Record 14 times, including a July stretch that had him in six of eight issues of the LL-C. He was last arrested on Sept. 23 for public drunkenness — after being arrested four times in the span of eight days.
As the arrests increased, so did the unpaid fines, but no one believes the city will ever see that money, especially since the court's hands are tied by legislation and Gammage reportedly had no means of income.
Gammage has a reported IQ of between 48 and 52 — categorized as moderate mental disability, which played directly in him having a rape and armed robbery conviction overturned in 1987 after it took three trials for him to be convicted in Jones County Circuit Court.
In his first trial, the jury came back 11-1 to acquit. His second trial ended in a mistrial after the district attorney testified that Gammage had been charged with capital murder (a separate case for which he was acquitted). In the third trial, he was found guilty.
At least two psychologists testified that he was unable to stand trial, but there was no "hearing on the competency to stand trial. There is no indication in the record of a hearing on the question of Gammage's competency to stand trial, nor is there any indication of the trial court's ruling on that issue," Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Harry Grey Walker wrote in the 1987 ruling.
He concluded, "Having reviewed the entire record, we are of the opinion that the trial court's finding of no probability of incompetency is manifestly against the overwhelming weight of the evidence. Therefore, the conviction and sentence are reversed ..."
History of drug, alcohol abuse
According to court documents, Gammage was born to Robert Cooley Jr. and Nina Gammage, one of five children — the other four were living out of state, according to the examination.
Gammage was in special education classes but dropped out of school in the ninth grade because he said he was slow in reading. After dropping out, he started doing odds and ends and worked for a time in the chicken houses. He also helped his father haul pulpwood.
After years in and out of jail, he said he got addicted to alcohol and drugs.
"That's when I started catching these crimes for real," he said. "I was on crack bad — $1,000-a-day habit. I'd take stuff to support my habit. I would do whatever I needed to do to get drugs. I'd steal, go in people's houses and take stuff from their carport. Something told me to do whatever I needed to do to support my habit."
He denied using other drugs but spoke of drinking copious amounts of beer.
According to a mental status report, "He said that he drank alcohol every day, steady drinking beer 24 hours. He said that he drank six or seven quarts of beer a day, 24 hours. When asked how he could drink for 24 hours without sleep, he said, "I would not sleep. Stayed up on dope. I would sometimes lay my head down and rest an hour."
Nicknamed “Tutter Boy,” he was charged with felony shoplifting in 2002 — a felony because he had three charges within a seven-year period. He stole two Columbia shirts from McRae’s and soap from County Market. The case was later dismissed.
In August 2005, he was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, breaking into the home of Willie Mae Brooks on Royal Street in Ellisville and taking money and a gun.
In August 2006, he pleaded guilty and was ordered to serve 12 years in prison. He violated the terms of release and was back before then-Judge Billy Joe Landrum on a revocation hearing on Jan. 10, 2013.
During that hearing, Gammage told of being declared dead after being hit by a train after a night of drinking “a lot of whiskey.”
"It busted my whole head open,” he said, according to court transcripts. “They thought I was about to die. ... I like to died and they gave me shots in my head and put my brain back in and gave me a lot of medicine to take.”
At the time, he was being represented by public defender Jeannene Pacific, a former DA, when the court asked if Pacific had ever prosecuted him. “I think every DA for 30 years has prosecuted him,” she said.
It was then that the court's frustration with dealing with him — much like that of today's law enforcement and judges — boiled over.
“I don't know what to do with you,” Landrum said. “What do y’all want to do with him? I mean, he’s been to the Supreme Court a couple of cases. In years past, we dealt with it — I remember one time putting him in Whitfield (the state mental hospital) because we couldn't figure out anything else to do. And they sent him back and said he was not eligible to be in Whitfield.
"... What are we going to do with him? We have been through this so many years trying to figure out what to do with him."
If Gammage returns to the Laurel area, Cox said anyone who is harassed by him should call the LPD. But the best advice is to stay away from him.
"We want people to be safe. If you see someone where they shouldn't be — like in the middle of the road — roll up the windows and lock the doors," Cox said. "This individual has scared ladies and stuff like that. This one particular individual is extremely persistent, you could say. We want the public to be safe and him to be safe, too. He doesn't need to be out in the middle of traffic."
